Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.60 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $9,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.5 %

SJM opened at $147.71 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.86, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.54.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -438.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $1,517,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,414,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,176. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.42.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.