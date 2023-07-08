Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $9,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.65. 182,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,365. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.68 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.49. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $43.62.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,912.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.