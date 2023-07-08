Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 7,793 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $56,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,885 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,484,000 after purchasing an additional 945,422 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $140.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.77. The company has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

