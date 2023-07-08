Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 86,000 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 748,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,000 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $19,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $141,000.

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $25.70 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $26.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

