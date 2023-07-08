ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.94.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.5 %

NOW stock opened at $552.98 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $576.68. The firm has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a PE ratio of 282.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,686.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $31,277.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,956 shares of company stock worth $15,649,028 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

