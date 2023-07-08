SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Anshul Maheshwari Sells 1,244 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,244 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $33,214.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Anshul Maheshwari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,272 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $91,616.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,624 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $88,715.52.

SIBN stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 7.72. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 54.17% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. The company had revenue of $32.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. On average, analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 433,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 35,489 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 1,003.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 695,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 632,071 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on SI-BONE from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

