Siacoin 1-Day Volume Tops $2.39 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. Siacoin has a market cap of $174.56 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,377.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.23 or 0.00323354 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.58 or 0.00910487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00012799 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.00552379 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00062896 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00138380 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,600,645,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,578,429,321 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

