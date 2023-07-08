Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.
Simulations Plus Price Performance
Simulations Plus stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $67.59. The company has a market capitalization of $839.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.66.
Insider Buying and Selling at Simulations Plus
In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $921,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,856,458 shares in the company, valued at $177,589,890.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 16,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $699,715.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,840,212 shares in the company, valued at $165,397,930.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,856,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,589,890.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,115 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on SLP. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.
About Simulations Plus
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.
