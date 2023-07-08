SingularityNET (AGIX) Market Cap Tops $284.14 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000768 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $284.14 million and approximately $14.67 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00019299 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014107 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,264.90 or 1.00041407 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002175 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,995,985 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.4752634 with 1,222,995,984.8849297 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.2331114 USD and is up 1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $24,235,357.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

