Sitrin Capital Management LLC Sells 161 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 3.8% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $286.84 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.88 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.41.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

