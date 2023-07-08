Sitrin Capital Management LLC Takes $319,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,506 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,736 shares of company stock worth $9,488,930 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $290.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $744.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $298.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.28 and a 200-day moving average of $205.27.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on META shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $276.00 to $313.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

