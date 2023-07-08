Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) and Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Head to Head Survey

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) and Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.7% of Skeena Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Newmont shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Skeena Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Newmont shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Skeena Resources and Newmont, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skeena Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Newmont 0 1 10 0 2.91

Profitability

Skeena Resources currently has a consensus price target of $16.38, suggesting a potential upside of 232.15%. Newmont has a consensus price target of $60.46, suggesting a potential upside of 43.12%. Given Skeena Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Skeena Resources is more favorable than Newmont.

This table compares Skeena Resources and Newmont’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skeena Resources N/A -66.07% -54.78% Newmont -4.55% 6.05% 3.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skeena Resources and Newmont’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$68.37 million ($0.91) -5.42 Newmont $11.57 billion 2.90 -$429.00 million ($0.66) -64.00

Skeena Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Newmont. Newmont is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skeena Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Skeena Resources has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newmont has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Skeena Resources beats Newmont on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skeena Resources



Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Prolific Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Skeena Resources Limited in June 1990. Skeena Resources Limited was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Newmont



Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

