Solitude Financial Services Buys 300 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Solitude Financial Services raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in American Express were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,541,863,000 after acquiring an additional 177,635 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,554,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,802,341 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $857,293,000 after purchasing an additional 405,975 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AXP stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $169.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,145,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,461. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $126.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.80.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.22.

American Express Profile



American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.



