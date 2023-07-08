Solitude Financial Services Purchases 3,160 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Solitude Financial Services grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.04. The stock had a trading volume of 353,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,841. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.20.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

