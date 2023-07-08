Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.65

Shares of Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02). Sound Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.36 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,846,568 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of £25.58 million, a P/E ratio of 190.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Sound Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of gas assets in Morocco. It operates through exploration and appraisal; and development and production segments. The company holds 75% interests in the Greater Tendrara project that covers an area of approximately 14,411 square kilometers; the Tendrara project, which covers an area of approximately 133.5 square kilometers; and the Anoual project covering an area of approximately 8,873 square kilometers located in Eastern Morocco, as well as the Sidi Mokhtar project that covers an area of approximately 4,712 square kilometers.

