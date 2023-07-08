Sourceless Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $533.58 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Sourceless token can now be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sourceless has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a total market cap of $533.58 million and approximately $315.42 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017289 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00019452 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014157 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,334.71 or 0.99986166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002168 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02540917 USD and is up 2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $611.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

