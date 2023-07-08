Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Receives $20.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.44.

SOVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 80,000 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,364,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,299,761 shares in the company, valued at $39,233,922.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,364,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,299,761 shares in the company, valued at $39,233,922.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie Gvazdinskas sold 5,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $103,066.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 603,085 shares of company stock worth $10,653,431 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 624,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 72,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SOVO opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00. Sovos Brands has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $252.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.71 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sovos Brands will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

