SPACE ID (ID) Trading Down 5% This Week

SPACE ID (ID) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 8th. SPACE ID has a total market cap of $90.20 million and approximately $17.56 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SPACE ID has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One SPACE ID token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000886 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SPACE ID Profile

SPACE ID was first traded on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,350,955 tokens. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 338,350,955.17843705 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.26815074 USD and is up 1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $19,205,744.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

