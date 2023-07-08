SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Purchased by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.6% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Diversified LLC owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. LTG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $75.70 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $82.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.26.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.