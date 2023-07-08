SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XHE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 36,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XHE traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $95.06. The stock had a trading volume of 36,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $104.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.50.

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

