Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE:SAVE opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.14. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $25.67.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,291,000 after purchasing an additional 148,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

