S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.33.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.57. S&T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $38.43.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.80 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube bought 2,000 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $55,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,658.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&T Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,813,000 after purchasing an additional 220,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,499,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,884,000 after purchasing an additional 62,263 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,318,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,923,000 after purchasing an additional 115,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,725,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,466,000 after purchasing an additional 75,252 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.