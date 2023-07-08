Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,735 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $96.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.36. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.73 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

