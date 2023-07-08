Stegner Investment Associates Inc. Sells 1,027 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $75.88 and a twelve month high of $96.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.