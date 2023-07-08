StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MMP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a tender rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.75.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $62.85 on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $64.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 76.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 21,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 24,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.3% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

