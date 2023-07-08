StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Old Point Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

OPOF stock opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $85.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.25. Old Point Financial has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 306.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 200,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

