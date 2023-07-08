StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.
Ashford Stock Down 1.4 %
Ashford stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10. Ashford has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $19.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ashford Company Profile
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
