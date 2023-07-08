StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Cinedigm Stock Performance

Shares of CIDM opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cinedigm by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,968,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 303,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cinedigm by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cinedigm during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Cinedigm during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cinedigm during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.