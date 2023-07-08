StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISSC opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.82 million, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support ( NASDAQ:ISSC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 15.83%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 6.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 73.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Featured Articles

