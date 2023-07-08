StockNews.com Lowers New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
New Gold Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $711.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.43, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.24. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.28.
New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. Analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About New Gold
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.
