StockNews.com Upgrades Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Glaukos from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.56.

Glaukos Price Performance

NYSE:GKOS opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $71.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.89.

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $701,702.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,552,353.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,134 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,838. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Articles

