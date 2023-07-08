StockNews.com Upgrades PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Edward Jones cut shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.35.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $66.79 on Tuesday. PayPal has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.47 and a 200-day moving average of $72.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

