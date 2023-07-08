StockNews.com Upgrades TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) to Buy

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BLD. Loop Capital boosted their price target on TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.50.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Price Performance

BLD opened at $261.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.07. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $140.66 and a 1 year high of $268.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,325,499.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total value of $1,073,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,802,333.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,325,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,876 shares of company stock worth $3,722,427 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,507,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,703,000 after acquiring an additional 59,414 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,244,000 after buying an additional 602,416 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TopBuild by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,394,000 after buying an additional 49,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,063,000 after buying an additional 18,861 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.