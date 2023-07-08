Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STOK shares. Bank of America upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $10.10 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $22.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 679.83%. Research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,895 shares in the company, valued at $274,487. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,487. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $26,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,612 shares of company stock valued at $852,307. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,390,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,573,000 after purchasing an additional 519,577 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 338.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,279,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,065 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,115,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,295,000 after acquiring an additional 52,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,845,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 14,848 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

