Strat Aero (LON:AERO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.15

Shares of Strat Aero Plc (LON:AERO – Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.15 ($0.01). Strat Aero shares last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01), with a volume of 835,045 shares trading hands.
Strat Aero Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.15.
Strat Aero Company Profile
Strat Aero Plc develops, markets, and sells training programs and software to the aviation industry in United States, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers survey and inspection services using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as ground-and water-based survey equipment; professional training solutions for commercial and public sector clients; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.
