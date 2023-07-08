Stratis (STRAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $69.48 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $69.48 million and $957,627.78 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,847.74 or 0.06132679 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00045064 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00030256 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 150,941,709 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

