SwissBorg (CHSB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $101,024.67

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One SwissBorg token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. SwissBorg has a total market capitalization of $141.37 million and $101,024.67 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day.
SwissBorg Token Profile
SwissBorg’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com. The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling SwissBorg
