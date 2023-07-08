Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Insider Sells $222,095.00 in Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,375 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $222,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael David Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Symbotic alerts:

On Thursday, May 25th, Michael David Dunn sold 30,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,036,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Michael David Dunn sold 11,080 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $355,889.60.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $137,900.00.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of SYM stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. Symbotic Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The business had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYM. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Softbank Group CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,480,000 after buying an additional 20,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 458.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,828 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 696,727 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 1st quarter worth about $13,919,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 1st quarter worth about $13,024,000. Institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.