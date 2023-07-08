Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.04.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of SNV stock opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $44.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $120,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,495.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $120,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,495.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $60,660.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 28,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,776.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,675,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,077 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 591.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,335,000 after acquiring an additional 980,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,502,000 after acquiring an additional 941,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,299,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Stories

