Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Director Purchases $138,000.00 in Stock

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) Director Jonathan S. Gross acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tellurian Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $50.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $1.30 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,697,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 677,847 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 460.8% in the first quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 140,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 115,200 shares during the period. 37.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

