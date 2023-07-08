Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG) Insider Sells £855,000 in Stock

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Free Report) insider Andrew Long sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.21), for a total value of £855,000 ($1,085,163.09).

Ten Lifestyle Group Price Performance

Shares of TENG opened at GBX 89.50 ($1.14) on Friday. Ten Lifestyle Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 45 ($0.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 110 ($1.40). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 89.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 86.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.64. The stock has a market cap of £75.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4,475.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.31) target price on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

About Ten Lifestyle Group

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc offers concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, retail, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

Featured Stories

