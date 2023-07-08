Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives $47.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.44.

Several research firms have commented on TDC. Barclays boosted their target price on Teradata from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE TDC opened at $53.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.84, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Teradata has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $53.86.

Insider Activity at Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 2.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $612,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,116,853. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $612,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,116,853. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,498,263.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,081 shares of company stock worth $2,310,946. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teradata

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Company Profile

(Free Report

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.