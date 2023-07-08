Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TER. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 264.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 51.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 114.2% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.11.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $235,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $566,871. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.34. 1,990,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,772. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $112.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.75.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.58%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

