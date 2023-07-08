Terra Classic Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29.07 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a market cap of $481.33 million and $29.07 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001958 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000895 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002621 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001004 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,842,260,595,749 coins and its circulating supply is 5,818,281,250,807 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

