TerraClassicUSD (USTC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.97 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $117.74 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 3% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00044984 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00030364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013390 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,797,894,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,793,321,602 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

