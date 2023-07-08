The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Lessened by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3.2% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.10. 4,893,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,877,438. The company has a market cap of $127.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $223.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.80.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

