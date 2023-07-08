The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Increased by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $17,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.79. 9,493,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,001,042. The company has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

