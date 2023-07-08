The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 642.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 245 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.89.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

COO traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $378.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,645. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.26, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $395.20.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

