The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 85,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 25,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.95.

Insider Activity

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,978,986 shares of company stock valued at $660,057,057. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GS stock opened at $315.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $326.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.21 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.