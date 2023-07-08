The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 1.1% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in TJX Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 932,128 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 127,708 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,533,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,657. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.00. The stock has a market cap of $95.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.76 and a 52 week high of $85.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

